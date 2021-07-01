Calhoun Co. staffing agency says there are more jobs than they can fill

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Rusty Simmons with Simmons Staffing Agency, has been in the staffing industry for over 25 years and he’s never seen so many jobs with no one to fill them.

Simmons opened his staffing agency 8 years ago. He’s seen changes throughout the years in the industry, but nothing like this.

Positions like welding and electrician work are available for citizens in Calhoun County. These jobs start out anywhere from $12 to $28 dollars a hour. Some companies are offering sign on bonuses and an increase to hourly rates. Simmons says even with all these incentives, they still have more jobs than workers.

“Business is out there,” says Simmons. “It’s just finding the people to fill the vacancies is just impossible”

Simmons says they use social media platforms like Facebook and job sites to advertise open positions and he says they receive applications all the time, but that’s it.

“We’ll have 25-30 different responses to a job posting,” says Simmons. “Some people do not put down their phone numbers. Some people don’t put down their address, their name. The people that put down their phone number, they will never answer the phone when we call. They’ll never answer the text messages.”

Simmons shares he’d hoped that when the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ended last week, more people would come in. But so far, that’s not the case

“As far as this past week goes,” says Simmons, “No we have not seen an increase of people coming in wanting to go back to work. I hope that changes next week. I would think that we would see an up trend of people coming in immediately.”

Simmons says they currently have about twenty two positions available in various industries. Most of the jobs are temp to hire throughout Calhoun County. Simmons says residents are welcome to come in anytime to discuss employment opposition. To find out more, call (256) 770-7345 or visit https://www.simmonsstaffing.com/.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.