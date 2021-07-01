LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Amid rise in eating disorders, Pinterest bans weight loss ads

Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its...
Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.

The announcement Thursday comes after growing concern over a jump in eating disorders in young people aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pinterest says it wants to prohibit ads that promote unhealthy eating habits or disparage certain body types.

Despite its reputation as a feel-good corner of the internet, there have been Pinterest pins that promote “thinspiration” or were pro-anorexia.

In 2012, Pinterest banned that content, but body shaming and eating disorder content kept creeping in, often in the form of ads.

Pinterest developed the new policy with guidance from the National Eating Disorders Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Mobile home fire in Jefferson County
UPDATE: 7-year-old boy killed in Jefferson Co. mobile home fire identified
Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB
Keeping your family safe during snake season

Latest News

The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Rescue efforts resume after delay at condo collapse site
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Daniel Perry, an Army soldier...
Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge
Prairie Farms closing down Homewood milk plant
Prairie Farms shuts down milk plant in Homewood and 7 other state locations