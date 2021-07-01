LawCall
2 college athletes in Alabama announce NIL endorsement deals

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden both announced new endorsement deals.

The moves follow the NCAA rule that states starting Thursday, college athletes will be able to earn a compensation for “NIL.” “NIL” is shorthand for athlete name, image or likeness.

A lot still needs to be worked out, but getting benefits from things like signing autographs, endorsing a product, or jersey sales could now be permissible.

Bo Nix partnered with Milo’s Tea. Traeshon Holden partnered with Yoke Gaming.

