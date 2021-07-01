LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

14 children, 17 adults rescued from human trafficking operations in Kansas, Missouri

The KBI worked with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations on a human trafficking...
The KBI worked with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations on a human trafficking operation which resulted in 31 rescues and 82 arrests.(KBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) – The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced Wednesday the rescue of 31 victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation during a recent operation in Kansas and Missouri. Of the total rescues, 14 were missing children. the youngest was a four-year-old child, and 17 others were adults.

The operation took place June 17 -26, 2021 in Wichita, Kansas, Independence, Missouri and Kansas City, Missouri. The operation resulted in the arrest of 82 individuals who will be charged with crimes related to soliciting prostitution, commercial sex trafficking, sodomy, narcotics violations, felony assault on a police officer, sex offender registry violations and outstanding warrants.

HSI Kansas City along with, HSI Wichita, Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Health and Human Services, United States Marshal’s Service, Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hutchinson Police Department conducted the operation.

KBI agents in our Criminal Intelligence Unit and Special Operations Division spent the last two weeks supporting an...

Posted by Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB
Chelsea woman says she found extra charges on bank statement after using popular grocery app
Britney Spears wants the 13-year-old conservatorship to come to an end.
Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 550K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines

Latest News

Avenue F fire.
B’ham firefighters extinguish house fire on Avenue F
Gabril Newman and Gregory Wendell Newman
AMBER Alert issued for missing baby abducted in North Carolina
Illy Reed, 2.
Mobile, Ala. police searching for missing 2-year-old girl
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
We all remember the toilet paper shortage earlier this year. Now add fireworks to the list....
Fireworks could be in short supply this Fourth of July weekend