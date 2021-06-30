LawCall
We could see an ‘avalanche’ of evictions in August when moratorium is lifted

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of people could be getting a knock of their door from officials in August telling them it’s time to get out because of unpaid rent.

Many people can’t make ends meet right now. The pandemic is really shining a spot light on it.

A lot of Farah Majid’s clients are behind several months on rent. Majid is the managing attorney for the Birmingham Office of Legal Services Alabama.

Some renters have been given a reprieve from paying rent during the pandemic, but that is coming to an end July 31. The CDC says that is likely the last time the eviction moratorium will be extended again. Come August, Majid believes we could see an avalanche of evictions.

“I anticipate thousands of people will be evicted from their homes in August. I just don’t see a way around that unless something major changes. Some of these people will get rent assistance and they’ll be okay. But I think for a lot of people, it’s going to be a really terrible time honestly,” Majid said.

Rental assistance programs, like the JCCEO, tell us they are working overtime to help people stay in their homes.

The foreclosure moratorium for federally backed mortgages is also up come July 31.

