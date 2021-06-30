WATCH: Car arson attack caught on camera in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Robertsdale Police released video of someone setting fires to cars.

Officers said the man set fires to three vehicles on June 20, 2021 in the Gemstone Drive area.

The mas is described as wearing white pants, a dark colored shirt and driving a dark colored 4 door car (possibly a Toyota Camry).

Officers said the suspect can be seen in the video running from the scene of the crime and leaving in that 4-door car.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or can help identify the suspect and/or the vehicle seen in the videos and photographs, please contact Corporal Overstreet with Robertsdale Police Department at 251-947-2222.

