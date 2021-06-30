Vestavia Hills Police investigating string of car break-ins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police say the department saw its biggest spike in car break-ins in one night, and now officers are trying to find the whoever is responsible for Monday’s string of crimes.

Glass fragments line Morgan Garcia’s back window and inside glass litters her backseat. Her window is gone and so is her purse, her duffle bag of clothes, and important medication she left in her SUV thinking it’d be safe.

“I’m literally parked two rows away never thinking someone would have the audacity to do it in broad daylight and right when you know class was going on,” said Garcia.

Garcia’s car was parked a short walking distance away from the Orange Theory where she was leading a fitness class.

“They did it by force, they did it quickly, they were in and out,” said Captain Shane Ware, Vestavia Hills Police.

Vestavia Hills Police are now looking for whoever is responsible for at least 10 smash and grab car break-ins along Montgomery Highway and Healthy Way Monday night.

“It’s not uncommon for us to have less than 100 crimes like this in a year’s time so 10 in one night is obviously a spike for us,” said Ware.

The department is working with surrounding businesses to get surveillance video to identify and track down whoever is responsible. Both the department and the victims are warning people it’s not just about locking your car -- also make sure you remove your valuables.

“If it’s important to you, if it would make your heart stop not to see it, then don’t leave it in your car,” said Garcia.

Police say the calls came in between 7-8 last night and are asking if you saw something contact the department.

