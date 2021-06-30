LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB pediatrician explains ways to keep your child hydrated this summer

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with ways to make sure your children are safe and hydrated when the temperatures rise.

So far this year, four child hot car deaths have been reported in the U.S. and 25 kids died in hot cars last year.

And with more families out and about this summer, UAB doctors are reminding parents to never leave a child or a pet alone in a car, even if you leave a window open.

When your kids are outside, you need to make sure they’re drinking plenty of water before, during, and after any activity and every 20 minutes.

UAB pediatrician Dr. Candice Dye said, “In general water should be enough and what we’re going for. The sports drinks, yes, they do have electrolytes and some replacement-type things. But they also have sugar that, in general, we don’t need a lot of.”

And for infants who can’t tell you they’re hot or dehydrated, doctors have this reminder: if you’re hot and sweating, your child probably is too, and it’s time to hydrate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Shooting investigation - Ave. P
Man shot, found lying in Birmingham street
Train stopped on tracks
Trains stopped on tracks in Birmingham
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
21-year-old man killed in accident on U.S. 280

Latest News

J&J vaccine patients may need MRNA booster
GAA
Gadsden Airport Authority hires more attorneys prior to rendering plant litigation
Car break-ins
Vestavia Hills Police investigating string of car break-ins
73-year-old William Gerry Taylor
Homicide investigation underway in Talladega County