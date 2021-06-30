UAB pediatrician explains ways to keep your child hydrated this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with ways to make sure your children are safe and hydrated when the temperatures rise.

So far this year, four child hot car deaths have been reported in the U.S. and 25 kids died in hot cars last year.

And with more families out and about this summer, UAB doctors are reminding parents to never leave a child or a pet alone in a car, even if you leave a window open.

When your kids are outside, you need to make sure they’re drinking plenty of water before, during, and after any activity and every 20 minutes.

UAB pediatrician Dr. Candice Dye said, “In general water should be enough and what we’re going for. The sports drinks, yes, they do have electrolytes and some replacement-type things. But they also have sugar that, in general, we don’t need a lot of.”

And for infants who can’t tell you they’re hot or dehydrated, doctors have this reminder: if you’re hot and sweating, your child probably is too, and it’s time to hydrate.

