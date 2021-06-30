Should you get an antibody test after vaccination?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -With millions of people vaccinated across the country and things reopening this summer, some of you have asked us whether to get an antibody test to see if you’re protected?

A leading health expert in our state isn’t recommending an antibody test because he wouldn’t know what to do with the results.

At the beginning of the pandemic, we did hear about antibody testing. It can determine if you’ve had a past COVID-19 infection, but UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag says antibody testing doesn’t paint the full picture.

Doctors say for most people, if you’ve been vaccinated, you’re going to have antibodies and experts understand what your protection will be. We know from previous reports that some of the antibody tests aren’t accurate.

“If the antibodies are negative, there are other parts of the immune system that can work pretty well against an invading virus like COVID, so I don’t think I would necessarily get an antibody test because I wouldn’t know what to do with the result,” Dr. Saag said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says antibody testing should not be used to evaluate someone’s level of immunity or protection from COVID especially after the person received a vaccine. They say more research is needed in this area.

