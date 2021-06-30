LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Schools see increase in cost of supplies for upcoming year

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts say laptops will still be an important resource during the upcoming school year even as district’s transition to face-to-face learning. Unfortunately, some school leaders are dealing with challenges again this summer in getting supplies.

“Last year, we were in such a rush and had to purchase refurbished Chromebooks instead of brand new,” said Sherlene McDonald, Tarrant City Schools, “That’s why we’re needing fill-ins and we’re noticing those fill-in costs going up.”

It’s a similar story for consumers looking to buy just about anything right now.

“Certainly where we are as an economy, especially with all the supply chain issues with the economy, it’s not really surprising to us,” said Dr. Alan Cosby, Superintendent, Etowah County Schools.

According to CNN, some manufactures are having trouble getting parts for devices, which in some cases is delaying production and threatening to push up costs.

Etowah County’s Schools Superintendent says in the summer of 2020 the district spent about $202 dollars per Chromebook. It is up slightly to $257 this summer and he’s seen prices even higher. District leaders say any fluctuation in prices means recessing your budget

“Any time we have price fluctuations it certainly does, but we have ESSER money. So, we have money to do this, but it does tighten things up a little bit because we just ordered close to 4,000 additional laptops.”

The challenge comes as districts prepare for in-person learning, but superintendents say the pandemic showed there is value in making sure each student has a device.

“Allow teachers to be a little bit more creative with their individual assignments,” said Tony Reddick, Superintendent, Gadsden City Schools.

School district leaders said they either tried or are trying to order laptops early, so they don’t deal with backlogs. Some districts faced shipment delays and had to start the year without devices.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Kataluna Enriquez, 27, will be the first openly transgender woman to compete for the title of...
Miss Nevada will be 1st transgender woman to compete for Miss USA
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
‘COVID vaccines don’t stay in your body’: Dr. Tom Frieden on 5 facts about COVID
Debate over how to teach diversity in Mountain Brook schools
Mountain Brook parents react to diversity curriculum

Latest News

Pelham City Schools Board members pass resolution to explore possibility of purchasing land for future school
Some residents of Mountain Brook are expressing concerns about some hot button issues, one of...
Mountain Brook city council plans to take questions from the public on diversity training in schools
Stillman College
Stillman College pays down some student debt with Cares Act money
Teachers urged to get vaccinated as school countdown begins