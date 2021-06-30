Schools see increase in cost of supplies for upcoming year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts say laptops will still be an important resource during the upcoming school year even as district’s transition to face-to-face learning. Unfortunately, some school leaders are dealing with challenges again this summer in getting supplies.

“Last year, we were in such a rush and had to purchase refurbished Chromebooks instead of brand new,” said Sherlene McDonald, Tarrant City Schools, “That’s why we’re needing fill-ins and we’re noticing those fill-in costs going up.”

It’s a similar story for consumers looking to buy just about anything right now.

“Certainly where we are as an economy, especially with all the supply chain issues with the economy, it’s not really surprising to us,” said Dr. Alan Cosby, Superintendent, Etowah County Schools.

According to CNN, some manufactures are having trouble getting parts for devices, which in some cases is delaying production and threatening to push up costs.

Etowah County’s Schools Superintendent says in the summer of 2020 the district spent about $202 dollars per Chromebook. It is up slightly to $257 this summer and he’s seen prices even higher. District leaders say any fluctuation in prices means recessing your budget

“Any time we have price fluctuations it certainly does, but we have ESSER money. So, we have money to do this, but it does tighten things up a little bit because we just ordered close to 4,000 additional laptops.”

The challenge comes as districts prepare for in-person learning, but superintendents say the pandemic showed there is value in making sure each student has a device.

“Allow teachers to be a little bit more creative with their individual assignments,” said Tony Reddick, Superintendent, Gadsden City Schools.

School district leaders said they either tried or are trying to order laptops early, so they don’t deal with backlogs. Some districts faced shipment delays and had to start the year without devices.

