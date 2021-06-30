Mobile home fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy confirmed someone was inside a mobile home when it caught fire Wednesday morning. No word on injuries.

WBRC confirmed the home caught fire on Morris Majestic Road and Self Lane after 11:00 a.m.

The investigation into the fire continues.

Palmerdale and Glenwood Fire Departments worked on the fire with help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

