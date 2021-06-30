Mobile home fire in Jefferson County
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy confirmed someone was inside a mobile home when it caught fire Wednesday morning. No word on injuries.
WBRC confirmed the home caught fire on Morris Majestic Road and Self Lane after 11:00 a.m.
The investigation into the fire continues.
Palmerdale and Glenwood Fire Departments worked on the fire with help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
