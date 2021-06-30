LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mini Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City

France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two...
France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two countries.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Lady Liberty is getting a visit from her little sister!

A second Statue of Liberty arrived at New York Harbor on Wednesday.

It is made from the same plaster mold as the 1878 original, but it is not as big as the first one.

The smaller statue is only 9 feet tall and weighs 1,000 pounds.

A crew of French officers followed the same path of the original one to deliver it from Marseille to New York.

It is a gift from France and will first go on display on Ellis Island before it heads to Washington D.C., where it will be on display for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Kataluna Enriquez, 27, will be the first openly transgender woman to compete for the title of...
Miss Nevada will be 1st transgender woman to compete for Miss USA
‘COVID vaccines don’t stay in your body’: Dr. Tom Frieden on 5 facts about COVID
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Debate over how to teach diversity in Mountain Brook schools
Mountain Brook parents react to diversity curriculum

Latest News

A vigil takes place where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751...
Indigenous group in Canada reports more bodies at school
Former President Donald Trump greets law enforcement while arriving at a border security...
Trump uses trip to border to assail Biden on immigration
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal