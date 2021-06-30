LawCall
Items stolen and vandalized in all-inclusive playground in Tuscaloosa

PARA spokesperson Becky Booker is in disbelief over recently discovered vandalism at the all-inclusive playground at Sokol Park.
PARA spokesperson Becky Booker is in disbelief over recently discovered vandalism at the all-inclusive playground at Sokol Park.(wbrc)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - PARA spokesperson Becky Booker is in disbelief over recently discovered vandalism at the all-inclusive playground at Sokol Park.

“It’s been a huge investment from our community. And it’s really been disheartening to see vandalism and theft that has gone in this playground,” Booker said. The playground was built after years of fundraising. The donations made it possible to build a place where children with special needs could play.

Someone damaged equipment and stole butterflies with the names of people who donated money towards the effort.

“We did a little investigation and found that there are six butterflies missing, one of each color. So, somebody has a collection of each color with somebody else’s names on it in their home,” Booker added.

This isn’t the first time some has vandalized property at a Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority facility. But Booker called the most recent incident very troubling.

“It’s been particularly heart wrenching. But it will be made whole,” Booker concluded.

She said the equipment that was vandalized is still under warranty and they will replace items that were stolen. PARA is also considering adding security cameras going forward.

