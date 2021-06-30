LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in Talladega County

73-year-old William Gerry Taylor
73-year-old William Gerry Taylor(Talladega Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday afternoon in Alpine.

Deputies were called to a store in the 7000 block of Plant Road around 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 73-year-old William Gerry Taylor suffering a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available.

If you have any information that could help deputies solve this homicide, you’re asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You can also leave an anonymous tip at TalladegaSheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

