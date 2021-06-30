LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Governor Ivey visiting new Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives in Athens

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(Source: YouTube/Kay Ivey)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just ahead of the 4th of July weekend, Governor Ivey is paying a visit to north Alabama in honor of the newest Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives.

The new Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives collection contains artifacts from the Revolutionary War through the present day. Governor Ivey will participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest location in Athens on Thursday, July 1.

Joining the governor will be President of the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Museum Jerry Crabtree, state Sen. Tom Butler (R – SD 2), among others.

Visitors can walk among the actual uniforms, medals, photos and weapons. They can also hear stories and experiences about the nation’s wars from men and women who were actually there.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Mobile home fire in Jefferson County
UPDATE: 7-year-old boy killed in Jefferson Co. mobile home fire identified
Keeping your family safe during snake season
Roderick Lynn Patterson and Devon Perkins-Jones
2 arrests after 20-year-old man dies in Birmingham shooting
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB

Latest News

Gov. Ivey meets with 102-year-old WWII vet
Gov. Ivey meets with 102-year-old WWII hero
Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy
SOURCE: Gov. Ivey's office
Gov. Ivey met with WWII Vet Sidney Walton, he was stationed in Ala. SOURCE: Gov. Ivey's office
Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 550K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines