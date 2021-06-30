First Alert: Widely scattered storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting off the day dry and warm. Temperatures are mostly in the lower 70s. A few spots to the north are seeing temperatures in the upper 60s. There’s a small chance for some patchy fog this morning. We are already seeing that into parts of Walker and Fayette counties. Just remember to use your low beams if you encounter areas of patchy fog. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with some cloud cover across Central Alabama. Today will be significantly drier compared to yesterday. Plan for a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky this afternoon with temperatures heating up into the upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity levels, it will likely feel like it is in the low to mid 90s. Today we will see southeast winds at 5-10 mph. We will introduce a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms today. Best chance to see rain will likely occur in east Alabama. I am not expecting any severe storms today. Main threats from these pop-up showers and storms will be heavy rain, gusty winds up to 20-30 mph, and some lightning.

Scattered Storms Possible Thursday: We’ll start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with only a slight chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will cool into the lower 70s tomorrow morning. We’ll likely see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Best chance to see rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours for areas along and north of I-20. Temperatures will remain very warm tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Plan for a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front on Friday. Rain chances will begin to increase along and north of I-20/59 Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain will become more likely in the late morning and early afternoon hours as the cold front moves through the state. Rain chances are up to 80%. Plan for the chance to see pockets of heavy rain, some gusty winds, and lightning. Severe threat Friday looks very low. With extra cloud cover and increasing rain chances, temperatures will trend cooler Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Drier Conditions Saturday: Saturday is shaping up to be mostly dry! Models are starting to agree that this cold front will move through all of Central Alabama and stall across south Alabama. I think we’ll see decreasing clouds and a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity levels are also forecast to drop a little making it feel slightly comfortable. We’ll hold on to a small rain chance for areas south of I-20 for the first half of the day. I think the evening hours will trend dry for all of Central Alabama.

Independence Day Forecast: The weather is looking fantastic if you have any Fourth of July plans Sunday. We’ll likely see cooler temperatures Sunday morning thanks to drier air and a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures could dip into the lower 60s with some spots in north Alabama in the upper 50s. We should see a mostly sunny sky with some extra cloud cover possible south of I-20 Sunday afternoon. We removed the rain chance for Sunday. Weather should be great for Thunder on the Mountain in Birmingham Sunday evening if you want to head out and watch an awesome fireworks show. Plan for temperatures to be in the low to mid 70s around 9 PM Sunday night.

Next Week: Next Week is looking near average when it comes to typical high temperatures for early July. We’ll likely see temperatures heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a 20-30% chance for storms Monday through Wednesday. I don’t see any organized or significant rain threats after Friday. Tropical Update: We continue to monitor two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean. The first wave is east of the Lesser Antilles and has a low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. I doubt this tropical wave will develop into anything. The one to watch is the area of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It has a 70% (high chance) to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. It honestly looks like it could become a tropical system sooner than later at this point. It will likely move to the west-northwest and could be a problem for parts of the Caribbean by this weekend. We will have to watch this system because it has potential to move into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle part of next week. If you plan on going to the Gulf Coast this weekend, you will not have to worry about any tropical systems. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

