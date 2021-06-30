Cullman Regional nurse receives DAISY award

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Regional recently presented the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award for Extraordinary Nurses to Katie Weber, R.N. – 5 East.

Weber was nominated for the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care she provided to one of her patients and his daughter at Cullman Regional.

The nomination stated, “Katie was one of my daddy’s nurses. He passed away March 3rd, 2020, and I had to make difficult decisions. I was alone most of the time, but she was there with me. I felt like she went over and beyond her calling. She was caring and understanding, and was there for me even to cry to. She understood my daddy was dying even when I didn’t see that he was and stepped in to take care of him and make him comfortable.” The nomination goes on to say “Katie texted me the day of my daddy’s funeral a scripture that I hold in my heart. I do believe she’s an angel. She was my daddy’s angel and for that she deserves the DAISY award and so much more.”

Cullman Regional Chief Nursing Officer Charna Brown, BSN, RN, stated: “We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Cullman Regional to receive The DAISY Award. The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

To nominate a nurse or learn more about the DAISY Award, visit CullmanRegional.com/daisy.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.