LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Coosa Riverkeeper Swim Guide: Samples collected at Big Wills Creek, Big Canoe Creek show high levels of E. coli

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Coosa Riverkeeper Swim Guide tests water quality at 44 sites all summer. Right now, the group says there are two places you may want to avoid.

Samples collected at Big Wills Creek in Etowah County and Big Canoe Creek in St. Clair County show high levels of E. coli.

Justinn Overton, Executive Director and Riverkeeper at Coosa River, says heavy rainfall caused an increase in bacteria.

“When we have areas with high concentrations of, you know, cattle,” says Overton. “There’s the potential for run off from those agricultural uses to enter the creeks. So you’ve got potentially fecal matter coming from cattle and other livestock.”

The high concentrations of E. coli at Big Canoe and Big Wills Creeks means there’s a risk swimmers could get sick.

“We generally tell folks to wait 48 hours after a rain event,” says Overton. “That’s because you do have all of that run off and the potential for sanitary sewer overflows entering our waterway.”

She also shares these tips:

“Be sure that if you have any cuts or scrapes that they are covered,” says Overton. “Once you get out of the water that you keep them clean. And finally just be sure that you bathe after you swim in any body of water.”

The Coosa Riverkeeper Swim Guide is updated each week, providing updates on water quality at popular spots on the river.

“We actually take bacteria-logical water quality samples every single Thursday,” says Overton. “From Memorial Day to Labor Day. So we will have a brand new set of data and results available this Friday by noon.”

Overton says the Riverkeeper has an app that offers swim guides not only for water sites in Alabama, but also other states. To find out more, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Kataluna Enriquez, 27, will be the first openly transgender woman to compete for the title of...
Miss Nevada will be 1st transgender woman to compete for Miss USA
‘COVID vaccines don’t stay in your body’: Dr. Tom Frieden on 5 facts about COVID
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Debate over how to teach diversity in Mountain Brook schools
Mountain Brook parents react to diversity curriculum

Latest News

On Your Side Investigator Josh Gauntt takes a call from someone who has been trying to get her...
On Your Side follow up: What to do if your landlord isn’t responding to complaints
Bridging Birmingham on WBRC FOX6 News
Bridging Birmingham special to air on WBRC FOX6 News
Thousands of people could be getting a knock of their door from officials in August telling...
We could see an ‘avalanche’ of evictions in August when moratorium is lifted
Bridging Birmingham on WBRC FOX6 News
Bridging Birmingham special to air on WBRC FOX6 News
14-year-old boy killed after go-kart accident in Chilton Co. identified