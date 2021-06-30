Coosa Riverkeeper Swim Guide: Samples collected at Big Wills Creek, Big Canoe Creek show high levels of E. coli

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Coosa Riverkeeper Swim Guide tests water quality at 44 sites all summer. Right now, the group says there are two places you may want to avoid.

Samples collected at Big Wills Creek in Etowah County and Big Canoe Creek in St. Clair County show high levels of E. coli.

Justinn Overton, Executive Director and Riverkeeper at Coosa River, says heavy rainfall caused an increase in bacteria.

“When we have areas with high concentrations of, you know, cattle,” says Overton. “There’s the potential for run off from those agricultural uses to enter the creeks. So you’ve got potentially fecal matter coming from cattle and other livestock.”

The high concentrations of E. coli at Big Canoe and Big Wills Creeks means there’s a risk swimmers could get sick.

“We generally tell folks to wait 48 hours after a rain event,” says Overton. “That’s because you do have all of that run off and the potential for sanitary sewer overflows entering our waterway.”

She also shares these tips:

“Be sure that if you have any cuts or scrapes that they are covered,” says Overton. “Once you get out of the water that you keep them clean. And finally just be sure that you bathe after you swim in any body of water.”

The Coosa Riverkeeper Swim Guide is updated each week, providing updates on water quality at popular spots on the river.

“We actually take bacteria-logical water quality samples every single Thursday,” says Overton. “From Memorial Day to Labor Day. So we will have a brand new set of data and results available this Friday by noon.”

Overton says the Riverkeeper has an app that offers swim guides not only for water sites in Alabama, but also other states. To find out more, visit this website.

