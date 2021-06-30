Center Point football holds Shades of Service event

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) -Since Sean Calhoun has taken over at Vestavia Hills, he’s not wasting any time finding a way for his team to get better.

“We know we’re no where near where we need to be on August 20th, but we definitely did some things that were really good, this was the first time our guys did 11 vs. 11 outside of ourselves,” said Vestavia’s new football coach.

But getting better includes more than the game of football. Tuesday, Vestavia Hills and Center Point scrimmaged as part of the Eagles’ Shades of Service event, allowing the two teams to come together and give back to the community.

“The basis is we get two teams that are from totally different dynamics, from different sides of town, different backgrounds and we’re getting to compete against each other while also helping the community. My favorite part is watching the two teams fellowship,” said Center Point football coach George Bates.

This is the fourth year for Center Points Shades of Service event. This year they’re collecting donations, like socks and other hygiene products, for the Center Point Senior Center.

“Its amazing man, we probably have over a 1,000 pair of socks in there to give to the elderly, so many hygiene products. For a high school kid from 14-18 years old, to be selfless, and to understand it’s about service, it lets us know these kids are getting it, they get it,” Bates said.

“It’s a great experience, you know football is always fun and its fun to give back to the old people, the elderly people, in the community so to come here and give back and play football it’s a great experience,” said Center Point running back Troy Bruce Jr.

Vestavia Hills and Center Point may be located 22 miles apart, but Tuesday, they’re closer than ever helping those in need.

