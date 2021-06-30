LawCall
Bridging Birmingham special to air on WBRC FOX6 News

By Jenna Wood
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is airing a special broadcast of ‘Bridging Birmingham’ Thursday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m.

WBRC FOX6 News General Sales Manager, Jason Mathews, and LawCall host, Melanie Posey, will be hosting this half hour show that highlights some of Birmingham’s women and minority business owners who are doing amazing work throughout our community. These leaders share a common goal to help empower others to follow in their footsteps.

WBRC aims to inspire you with these personal, local stories and leave you feeling proud about where you live.

The recording the special will be available on the WBRC FOX6 News YouTube channel following the live broadcast.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

