Birmingham Urban League hosts pop-up tours about rental assistance

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Urban League will host pop-up tours to disseminate information about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and other various services.

The Birmingham Urban League has millions of dollars to assist residents who live outside the Greater Birmingham Metropolitan Area with their rental and utility payments. The first stop is Homewood. The tour will resume after the Fourth of July holiday.

If anyone has experienced a loss due to or related to Covid-19, you are urged to apply. For more information about the ERAP program or learn more about the Birmingham Urban League and its service offerings, visit www.birminghamul.org.

