LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham City Council passes 2022 budget

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council approved Mayor Randall Woodfin’s $455 million operating budget Tuesday. The spending plan supports neighborhood revitalization with $10 million for street paving, an additional $1 million sidewalk budget and funds to maintain demolition and weed abatement.

The budget provides a 1.5% pay raise for city employees and funds merit and longevity pay, paid city holidays and fully funds the employee pension program with a city contribution of more than $32 million.

“This is a moment of recovery and restoration for our city,” Mayor Woodfin said in a statement. “I want to thank the council for working alongside me to ensure our shared priorities of neighborhood revitalization and fiscal responsibility are supported in this budget.”

The budget was passed ahead of the start of the 2022 fiscal year which will run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Kataluna Enriquez, 27, will be the first openly transgender woman to compete for the title of...
Miss Nevada will be 1st transgender woman to compete for Miss USA
‘COVID vaccines don’t stay in your body’: Dr. Tom Frieden on 5 facts about COVID
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Debate over how to teach diversity in Mountain Brook schools
Mountain Brook parents react to diversity curriculum

Latest News

Suspect accused of setting 3 car fires SOURCE: Robertsdale Police Dept.
WATCH: Car arson attack caught on camera in Robertsdale
Suspect accused of setting 3 car fires SOURCE: Robertsdale Police Dept.
Suspect accused of setting 3 car fires SOURCE: Robertsdale Police Dept.
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court
Source: WBRC video
Family events for 4th of July
Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports...
Gov. Edwards vetoes transgender sports bill; House speaker, Senate pres. support veto override session