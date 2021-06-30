Birmingham City Council passes 2022 budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council approved Mayor Randall Woodfin’s $455 million operating budget Tuesday. The spending plan supports neighborhood revitalization with $10 million for street paving, an additional $1 million sidewalk budget and funds to maintain demolition and weed abatement.

The budget provides a 1.5% pay raise for city employees and funds merit and longevity pay, paid city holidays and fully funds the employee pension program with a city contribution of more than $32 million.

“This is a moment of recovery and restoration for our city,” Mayor Woodfin said in a statement. “I want to thank the council for working alongside me to ensure our shared priorities of neighborhood revitalization and fiscal responsibility are supported in this budget.”

The budget was passed ahead of the start of the 2022 fiscal year which will run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

