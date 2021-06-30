LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Behind the Front: J-P and Wes on how weather technology saves lives

Episode #162
J-P and Wes talk weather technology
J-P and Wes talk weather technology(WBRC)
By Challis Wells
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week on Behind the Front WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and Meteorologist Wes Wyatt talk about the evolution of weather technology.

Without telling their age, JP and Wes recall a time when the weather was much more difficult to forecast. The technology has come a long way since they entered the business, and it makes a huge difference in their ability to keep us safe!

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM

And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Kataluna Enriquez, 27, will be the first openly transgender woman to compete for the title of...
Miss Nevada will be 1st transgender woman to compete for Miss USA
‘COVID vaccines don’t stay in your body’: Dr. Tom Frieden on 5 facts about COVID
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Debate over how to teach diversity in Mountain Brook schools
Mountain Brook parents react to diversity curriculum

Latest News

First Alert Weather: 5am update: 06-30-21
First Alert Weather: 5am update: 06-30-21
Plan for a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky this afternoon with temperatures heating up into...
First Alert: Widely scattered storms Wednesday
First Alert Weather 9p 6-29-21
First Alert Weather 9p 6-29-21
Next 5 days.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms likely over the next few days