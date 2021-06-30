Ambulance delays in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - An ambulance shortage is causing major problems in Fairfield. We’re hearing reports of people waiting hours to get an ambulance, or that one never arrives.

Leaders in Fairfield and Jefferson County admit this is a growing problem. They said there are multiple reasons for this delay or lack of service, and it really comes down to money and a shortage of employees.

Fairfield Mayor, Eddie Penny, said e911 responds to medical emergencies in his city, and if they feel it’s necessary for a person to be transported to the hospital, e911 will call around for an ambulance until they find a provider that’s available.

“Unfortunately, the wait times can be longer than what’s needed if somebody’s in a severe stressful situation, having a stroke or a heart attack something like that or in some instances an ambulance might not come or might be very, very late getting there,” said Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny.

Mayor Penny said he knows of people who decided to take loved ones to the hospital on their own, saying they’d rather take the risk than wait.

He said he’s had several conversations with ambulance providers trying to work out a deal to get more service to Fairfield.

“COVID had caused severe shortage, not just in Jefferson County, but nationwide. And from there, they got more specific as to the fact the ambulance service is really for-profit businesses, and they look to transport to areas where they know they’re going to receive their pay,” Mayor Penny said.

The city has also explored the possibility of purchasing its own ambulance and training personnel to transport patients, but it would cost the city an estimated $700,000 a year to do that.

For now, the city is working with county leaders to come up with solutions.

“Short-term, we hope to utilize some of our COVID funds to help on a reimbursement per run, per ambulance visit. And long-term we’re going to try to change some legislation, we’re going to try to work within the hospital association to try to shorten those wall times,” said Jefferson County Commission President, Jimmie Stephens.

He said the county has also hired a consultant to help them come up with more solutions to this ambulance shortage problem.

We reached out to several local ambulance companies, but so far, we’ve been unable to reach anyone for comment.

