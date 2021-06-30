ADL responds to Mountain Brook’s criticism of diversity education program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If last night’s city council meeting turnout was any indication, the Mountain Brook School Board will soon hear from dozens of parents concerned about how their children are taught about diversity in the classroom.

The controversy was over the program Mountain Brook’s diversity committee wanted to use called No Place for Hate, organized by the Anti-Defamation League.

The Anti-Defamation League provided data on how many schools it has worked with 1,600 in the last year alone, reaching 1.4 million students and 100,000 teachers.

That includes all of Huntsville City Schools.

The controversy over the program came to light as the discourse over critical race theory grew, prompting Mountain Brook to sever ties after parental uproar.

“Somehow over the last week to ten days, the volume has gotten way too high,” Rip Andrews, a Mountain Brook resident and parent said.

ADL released this statement, saying in part:

UPDATE: They also published this open letter to Mountain Brook June 29.

One Jewish parent said Mountain Brook needs the training, after May of 2020 when Mountain Brook teens were caught on social media displaying swastikas.

“As a child, as a Jewish child growing up in Mountain Brook, beginning in the second grade when a girl told me she could not play with me because I killed Jesus,” said Elizabeth Goldstein.

She says the issues are ongoing.

“Its still happening, it’s happening to my friend’s children in this school,” said Goldstein.

Mountain Brook Schools said in a statement they will be pursuing a different framework for diversity education outside of the ADL framework.

That school board meeting is coming up July 12.

