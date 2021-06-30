LawCall
20-year-old man dies after shooting at Birmingham Chevron

The victim has been identified as Dentarius Maurice Jackson.
The victim has been identified as Dentarius Maurice Jackson.(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old man has died following a shooting at an east Birmingham Chevron.

The victim has been identified as Dentarius Maurice Jackson. He was shot in the Chevron parking lot on 8730 1st Avenue North Monday night.

Jackson was taken to UAB Hospital where he died

Birmingham police are investigating the deadly shooting.

