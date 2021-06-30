20-year-old man dies after shooting at Birmingham Chevron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old man has died following a shooting at an east Birmingham Chevron.

The victim has been identified as Dentarius Maurice Jackson. He was shot in the Chevron parking lot on 8730 1st Avenue North Monday night.

Jackson was taken to UAB Hospital where he died

Birmingham police are investigating the deadly shooting.

