Woman dies following single-vehicle crash in Selma

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. on Monday claimed the life of a Selma woman.

Police say 63-year-old Juanita Prince Thrash was fatally injured when the 2003 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Thrash, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred on Dallas County 80 approximately 10 miles east of Selma, according to police.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

