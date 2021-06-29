Wild Honey Flower Truck opens new studio space in Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flowers make people happy. That’s why Drew Templeton loves his job so much.

“My favorite thing to do is help people build a bouquet for a loved one or someone who is having a bad day,” says Drew.

He and his wife Megan took of the Wild Honey Flower Truck last year, and just opened a storefront in Avondale as part of Birmingham’s MAKEbhm space.

Drew Templeton, co -owner of Wild Honey Flower Studio (Shilo Groover, WBRC)

“It is a really big honor to do something this special in Birmingham,” says Drew. “It’s a lot of fun to have people come up and see an old truck and some pretty flowers, and it creates a lot of instant community wherever it goes.”

That sense of community is behind the new storefront. While the vintage flower truck you’re used to seeing will still be rolling to events, but having a studio space allows the company to expand to new options.

Both the truck and the studio offer a build-your-own-bouquet-bar option, where customers can choose a custom selection of fresh or dried flowers for $3 a stem, and the Wild Honey Flower team will arrange them.

“Come in find the flowers you like, just grab the colors and the textures you like and we will make it work when we wrap it up or arrange it in a vase and we will make sure you go home with something you really enjoy,” says Drew. “We want to make sure everyone gets a great value. We know no local business is going to survive on one time purchases so we want people to be confident that they are getting a great value for the price,” says Drew.

The Wild Honey Flower Studio will offer floral design workshops, as well as a private event space. They also feature locally made products, including works from the artists in MAKEbhm.

“We’re a local business and love Birmingham, Megan and I grew up in Birmingham and its been exciting to see that you can fill a shop with other local work being done around you and people love getting to discover that creativity happening in their own back yard,” Drew explains.

The hyper local business gets their flowers from Alabama flower farmers as well.

Wild Hone Flower Studio (Wild Hone Flower Studio)

“There’s nothing like getting local grown flowers off a local businesses flower truck and taking them home and enjoying it,” says Drew.

The owners recently added several employees and plan to add more and hope to add more flower trucks in the future.

“It’s really nice to go around and have such happy positive experiences with people from every corner of the city and send them home with something beautiful that they will enjoy for weeks to come.”

For more information about the location, hours and how to sign up for workshops check out the their website https://www.wildhoneyflowertruck.com/

