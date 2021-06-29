LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Why Birmingham public pools have not opened

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is racing against the clock to get public pools open in time for the 4th of July, but there a major issue causing the delay, and they need your help to fix it.

The city desperately needs lifeguards to get the pools open and they’re willing to train applicants.

Birmingham pools usually open around Memorial Day but nearly a month later all 18 pools across the city are still closed.

Birmingham Parks and Recreations Recreational Superintendent, Ronald Hicks, says the city will open up to 8 out of 18 pools by July 4th.

Those pools include: Crestwood, Memorial Park, Wiggins, Grayson, E-O Jackson, Maclin, McAlpine, and East Pinson Valley.

Hicks says the delay has also been due to the uncertainty of the pandemic as preps for pool openings begin in the fall, which includes hiring lifeguards.

Hicks says now that restrictions are lifted and more people are vaccinated the city is ready to move forward.

“We’re really pushing to open up the pools because we know everybody wants to get back to some form of normalcy, but during that process, we also want to make sure that we are being safe,” Hicks explains.

Hicks says because of the delay in opening pools, the city will likely extend the swim season into the school year by opening on weekends.

To apply for a lifeguard position, You must be at least 16-years-old and have your Red Cross or YMCA certification. Hicks says the city is also willing to train candidates for certification.

For more information on classes and certification, call 205-254-2189.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Shooting investigation - Ave. P
Man shot, found lying in Birmingham street
Train stopped on tracks
Trains stopped on tracks in Birmingham
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash
First Alert Weather 9p 6-28-21
FIRST ALERT: Higher rain chances Tuesday

Latest News

Debate over how to teach diversity in Mountain Brook schools
Mountain Brook parents react to diversity curriculum
Prepare for busy traveling
How to prepare for busy travel season during July 4th weekend
Prepare for busy traveling
Preparing for busy travel
Plans to redevelop Birmingham Trades Towers
Plans to redevelop Birmingham Trades Towers