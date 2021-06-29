Why Birmingham public pools have not opened

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is racing against the clock to get public pools open in time for the 4th of July, but there a major issue causing the delay, and they need your help to fix it.

The city desperately needs lifeguards to get the pools open and they’re willing to train applicants.

Birmingham pools usually open around Memorial Day but nearly a month later all 18 pools across the city are still closed.

Birmingham Parks and Recreations Recreational Superintendent, Ronald Hicks, says the city will open up to 8 out of 18 pools by July 4th.

Those pools include: Crestwood, Memorial Park, Wiggins, Grayson, E-O Jackson, Maclin, McAlpine, and East Pinson Valley.

Hicks says the delay has also been due to the uncertainty of the pandemic as preps for pool openings begin in the fall, which includes hiring lifeguards.

Hicks says now that restrictions are lifted and more people are vaccinated the city is ready to move forward.

“We’re really pushing to open up the pools because we know everybody wants to get back to some form of normalcy, but during that process, we also want to make sure that we are being safe,” Hicks explains.

Hicks says because of the delay in opening pools, the city will likely extend the swim season into the school year by opening on weekends.

To apply for a lifeguard position, You must be at least 16-years-old and have your Red Cross or YMCA certification. Hicks says the city is also willing to train candidates for certification.

For more information on classes and certification, call 205-254-2189.

