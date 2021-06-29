WHO urges fully vaccinated people to wear masks as Delta variant spreads

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Health Organization is urging everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, to continue wearing masks as the Delta variant gains traction globally.

As it stands right now, that recommendation from the WHO does nothing to change our current guidelines, but as this Delta variant becomes more of an issue, health experts said it may be wise to keep your masks handy.

The World Health Organization said vaccines alone won’t stop community transmission, and that it’s extremely important to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene.

The recommendation comes just weeks after the Centers for Disease Control said fully vaccinated people can go most places without facial coverings.

“I think what we’re really going to have to wait and see is kind of what position the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here in the United States, see what their position is on this.”

Medial Director of Disease Control for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said the WHO is thinking about the entire globe with regard to the highly contagious Delta variant.

He said the organization is taking a very conservative and careful approach to control the spread.

But only time will tell if the WHO’s recommendation will impact the CDC’s decision on masking.

“We do know for sure that the Delta variant is much easier to pass from person to person and so far, it seems to suggest that the vaccines do a good job of protecting against it, so I think the CDC’s going to have to weigh all of that information and really come up with kind of what the strategy is going to be here in the United States,” Dr. Willeford explained.

Dr. Willeford said the most important thing right now is getting more Alabamians vaccinated.

He said the more people who get the shot, the less opportunities the virus has to spread.

“If we want to avoid any further major impacts from COVID-19 getting those vaccines to as many people as possible is really the best thing to do because hopefully and almost without a doubt those vaccines are going to stop the Delta variant in its tracks and that’s what we really need to see happen,” Dr. Willeford said.

Dr. Willeford added that if you’re going to be in large crowds, you may still want to wear your mask just to be on the safe side, but if you’re fully vaccinated you can still enjoy being outdoors without a mask.

