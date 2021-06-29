LawCall
Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

