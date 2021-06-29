LawCall
Walmart introduces private brand analog insulin

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walmart announced the launch of the first-ever private brand analog insulin.

Available exclusively through Walmart’s private ReliOn brand, the new offering includes analog insulin vials ($72.88) and FlexPen® ($85.88).

Walmart leaders said these products will save customers between 58% to 75% off the cash price of branded analog insulin products.

The new private label ReliOn™ NovoLog® Insulin (insulin aspart) injection, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, is available in Walmart pharmacies this week, and Sam’s Club pharmacies in mid-July across the United States. ReliOn™ NovoLog® is a rapid-acting insulin analog used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes. Customers will need a prescription in order to purchase the products.

“We know many people with diabetes struggle to manage the financial burden of this condition, and we are focused on helping by providing affordable solutions. We also know this is a condition that disproportionately impacts underserved populations. With ReliOn NovoLog® insulin, we’re adding a high-quality medication for diabetes to the already affordable ReliOn line of products and continuing our commitment to improve access and lowering cost of care,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness.

“Diabetes often comes with high medical costs, estimated around $9,601 per person per year. We welcome all affordable solutions that make diabetes management more accessible to millions of Americans living with diabetes. We encourage everyone to ask their health care provider questions to better understand what the right and affordable treatment is for their unique medical needs,” said Tracey D. Brown, chief executive officer of the American Diabetes Association.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

