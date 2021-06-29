LawCall
UAB and ADPH partner to create Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new partnership between UAB and the Alabama Department of Public Health is boosting infectious disease control and prevention across the state.

They’re teaming up to create the Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control.

The center will provide training and technical support to public health professionals to help them better detect, respond to, control, and prevent infectious disease outbreaks.

UAB and the Alabama Department of Public Health are working together to strengthen the state’s ability to manage infectious disease outbreaks establishing the Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control.

“The center will serve to bring together subject matter experts from across the university and the state to assist the Alabama Department of Public Health infectious disease and outbreaks division in addressing issues related to the management and response of emerging and reemerging infectious diseases,” said Dr. Lisa McCormick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded nearly $2 million to ADPH to support the creation of the regional center.

UAB’s Dr. Lisa McCormick is the director of the center, and said training and technical assistance is key to the center’s mission.

“We’ve already assembled a multi-disciplinary team of public health and health care professionals who are involved with the center and they have extensive expertise in areas like infectious disease, control and prevention, epidemiology and surveillance, behavioral health, public health preparedness, forecasting and modeling, pediatrics,” Dr. McCormick explained.

Dr. McCormick said the center will help health care professionals better prepare for future infectious disease outbreaks and will help provide better communication to the public on how to stay healthy and safe.

She added that it would have been helpful to have a center like this one at the beginning of the pandemic, especially to help smaller health care systems that were struggling to get systems in place to deal with COVID-19.

The center will operate out of UAB, and Dr. McCormick said they’re working to get it up and running now.

