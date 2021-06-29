LawCall
Tuscaloosa Co. relief center target of multiple thefts

Deputies said most of the goods stolen from Wings of Grace were donated.
By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOLT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man seen on surveillance video stealing items from Wings of Grace.

They believe it’s the same person coming back to steal a few more times.

Wings of Grace Relief Center is a Christian organization that provides people in need with food, clothes, and toiletries.

The organization in the Holt Community, has been the victim of numerous thefts.

Deputies said most of the items stolen from Wings of Grace were donated.

If you recognize the suspect shown on video or have information regarding Wings of Grace thefts, please call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 464-8650

