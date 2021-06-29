Study of zip codes points to vaccine hesitancy in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two counties in Alabama have some of the highest vaccine hesitancy in the country, according to a new study from Washington State University.

The study says a high number of people in Talladega and Limestone counties are reluctant to get COVID shots.

Dr. Scott Harris knows Alabama has a problem with folks not willing to get the COVID vaccines. Only about 30% of the state is fully vaccinated, among the lowest in the country. But he’s not sure about the numbers for those two counties.

IHME used statistical models from Facebook response to see how people feel about getting COVID vaccinations. Talladega County was rated 93.7% and Limestone County at 94.9% hesitant.

“We know there are vaccine hesitancy issues in Alabama as well as all over the country. Every county is a little bit different. Every person is little bit different, but I haven’t heard that particular study,” Harris said.

The statistical models looked at 33,000 zip codes and 3,100 counties across the U.S. The study was used to look at the spread of COVID-19.

Harris said the state continues to push to get people vaccinated.

“Some of those we can really fix because they may not be hesitant but they may have access to care problems. We are working on those. Some of those we can’t fix because they are just anti-vaxxers and we can’t change their mind,” Harris said.

Harris said there are a lot of people who are in the middle who haven’t tried that hard to get a vaccine shot yet. The state health officer said they are not going to give up on getting people shots.

“We are always concerned about people who are not vaccinated. The Delta variant is easier to spread and there is no question for unvaccinated people we are going to have some outbreaks,” Harris said.

Harris said these outbreaks will not be as large as the outbreaks as Alabama saw in December and January because we have 1.8 million vaccinated and a large number infected with COVID-19 and have a degree of immunity.

WBRC contacted the Talladega County Health Department and nurses expressed surprise at the high hesitancy number.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.