Southside renovation welcomed by community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work is now underway to renovate and reopen a southside building sitting idle since a fire forced elderly, disabled, and other lower income residents to leave in 2015.

The Birmingham Business Journal reports the Building Trades Towers is getting a $40 million renovation plan. The 12 story building will be mostly affordable housing, but there will a number of apartments set aside for those in a higher income bracket.

In the rain Tuesday, construction crews were working at the historic Trades Towers building on 11th Avenue South. It has been an eyesore since a fire forced residents to leave and shutdown in 2015.

“Its position between Brother Bryan Park and Five Points proper has kind of created a dead zone,” said Stephen Foster with the Five Points Neighborhood Association.

Now, development companies Restoration Capital Partners and LMS Real Estate plan to build 242 apartment units with a mixture of studio and one bedrooms. There will be 220 apartments for those earning $20-$30,000. 17 will be available for market rate. It was important to the Five Points Neighborhood Association to maintain affordable housing.

“It was comforting to know they are looking to bring in housing to a community that has historically been on such a rise that could have been a 1,100 or more in housing a month that could have pushed out a lot of people,” Foster said.

Foster said Southside appeals to a variety of people, but affordable housing will open the door for those on limited income and students.

“Kind of a corridor that creates a pedestrian friendly area that people can walk to the park and feel comfortable. Hanging out. It’s going to critical to anchoring things across,” Foster said.

Foster said the project will help with other development plans for Southside including the new Southtown housing development. The developer hopes the project is ready by spring 2022. This was a HUD project, but it was amended to allow for market rate apartments which will make the property more viable. Federal tax credits are being used to help with the project.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.