School districts continue to work to recruit teachers

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Districts are under a time crunch to get teachers in place ahead of the fall and some of these positions are hard to fill.

“Summer is really the busy time of the year. That’s when you do all your prep work and that’s when you do all your planning,” said Sherlene McDonald, Tarrant City Schools Superintendent.

One of the biggest parts of summer planning for districts involves making sure there are enough teachers in classrooms for students by the first day.

Tarrant City Schools Superintendent says higher retirement rates and a competitive hiring market make filling school employees rosters even more difficult this year.

“Ours has been other school districts recruiting them out from under us,” said McDonald.

The superintendent estimates the district needs about 13 additional employees. Other districts recently held jobs fairs in hopes of filling in positions, like Pelham City Schools and Birmingham City Schools which needs over 100 employees.

Tarrant City Schools says it plans to start looking outside the state to recruit teachers and is offering a hiring incentive to attract and keep employees. The district says it hopes to have enough teachers in place so classroom sizes won’t shift, but leaders say they are also looking at options if they don’t fill those critical need positions.

“Math and Science teachers and if we’re at the beginning of school, we’ll have to look at an alternative,” said McDonald.

Tarrant City Schools is looking for Special Needs Educators, Math and Science teachers, and educators who have the certification to teach English Language learners.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

