Remnants of Danny expected to produce scattered showers and storms across Central AL today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking the remnants of Tropical Depression Danny that are moving into parts of east Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing increasing clouds with heavy rain in parts of east Alabama. Seeing some thunderstorms too with lightning and locally heavy rain. Heavy rain will be the main concern for areas east of I-65 this morning. Danny will continue to move to the northwest and push through parts of northeast Alabama and eventually into Tennessee later today as it continues to weaken and slowly dissipate. Not seeing much of a wind or severe threat today thankfully. Just plan for showers this morning with additional storms firing up in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are very warm this morning with most of us in the lower 70s. It remains very muggy as the tropical moisture continues to move into the area. Plan for a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms today with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll see southeast winds today at 5-10 mph. Main threat for today will be pockets of heavy rainfall. Danny will likely move on out and dissipate over the next 24 hours. Plan for lingering showers in parts of northwest Alabama late this evening. By tonight, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with only a 30% chance for a few showers. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 70s Wednesday morning.

Scattered Storms Continue Wednesday and Thursday: Tropical moisture will remain in place across Central Alabama for the next several days. With plenty of humidity, plan for the potential to see scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow and Thursday. Best chance to see showers and storms tomorrow will likely setup along and south of I-20. Storms will become more random in nature on Thursday with rain chances around 50%. Probably a good idea to grab the umbrella for the next several days. Temperatures will remain very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values will likely climb into the mid 90s due to the humid conditions. Stay hydrated and take several breaks if you plan on working outside. Temperatures in the morning will remain warm with lows in the 70s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front that is forecast to impact us on Friday. Rain chances will really ramp up across Central Alabama Friday afternoon and evening as the cold front slowly moves through the area. We have increased our rain chances to 80% for Friday with temperatures only warming up into the lower 80s. Main threat Friday will be locally heavy rainfall and the chance to see gusty winds and lightning. Severe threat appears low at this time. The wettest part of the day will likely be in the evening hours. Independence Day Weekend Forecast: The forecast this weekend remains tricky. The forecast depends on the placement of this cold front. The GFS model stalls the front across Central Alabama Saturday giving us another round of afternoon and evening storms. The European model stalls the front in south Alabama keeping us mostly dry. By Independence Day, it looks like the bulk of the moisture will stay mostly to our south in parts of Montgomery and Mobile. I’ve lowered our rain chances for Sunday down to 30%. Temperatures this weekend will trend slightly below average. Highs Saturday are forecast to climb into the lower 80s. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 80s on Sunday. There’s a chance we could see slightly drier and cooler air move in Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 60s across North and Central Alabama. It will trend warmer and muggier as you go south of Birmingham. The forecast could still change for the weekend depending on the placement of this cold front. As of now, I don’t expect a big washout on Independence Day. Hopefully fireworks will still be a go for Sunday evening.

Plan for a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms today with highs in the mid 80s. (WBRC)

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Danny will dissipate over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, we are watching a disturbance in the Central Atlantic that has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. We will have to watch the Caribbean and Hispaniola by this weekend and early next week as it moves to the west-northwest. Some models are showing it could develop into something, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty at this point. We’ll watch this system and keep you updated online, on television, and through the app. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

