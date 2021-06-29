Pelham City Schools Board members pass resolution to explore possibility of purchasing land for future school

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham City Schools’ Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution to explore the possibility of purchasing land for a future school site.

School officials said continued growth in the city and the school system has been on their radar. The school system enrollment has grown by 12% since 2016, and continued growth is expected.

“The Board’s only current objective is to secure property so that Pelham is positioned for future success. There is not an immediate and urgent need for a new school, but enrollment trends, growth in the city, and facility assessments indicate that at some point in the future a new school will be needed,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield.

The resolution’s purpose is to guide the purchase of real estate and not to dictate the type of school to be constructed.

School board members said, “The resolution does not stipulate a specific location, but with expected continued residential growth along the Highway 11 corridor and Ballantrae and only one school east of Interstate 65 and three schools west of Interstate 65, the focus area for the future school site will be east of Interstate 65. The school board is seeking approximately 60-80 acres of land for the future development.”

Board Vice President, Angie Hester commented that “It’s important to do this in a timely manner because so much residential development is taking place in Pelham, and it’s important we secure land for future boards.” The school board is in a strong financial position and plans to use financial reserves for the land purchase.

To view the resolution in its entirety, click here.

