Mountain Brook parents react to diversity curriculum

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook’s City Council meeting was so packed tonight that the fire marshal had to turn people away and the people that could get in, lined the hallways. We shot video through a window.

The hot topic – what’s being taught in schools about racial bias.

People have been discussing what’s known as critical race theory, and parents in Mountain Brook said they are concerned their children would learn more about social justice issues than academics.

The majority of people who spoke were concerned that the group Mountain Brook Schools recently disassociated themselves with, the Anti-defamation League, supports a program of teaching called “No Place for Hate” which teaches people about racial and gender bias, as well as micro and macro aggressions, or overt and subtle ways people can marginalize others.

Multiple parents said they would rather schools stick to social studies rather than social justice. Mountain Brook Schools announced this past week that they will form their own curriculum to address sensitivity and respect for others. Parents are split on how the schools should proceed in molding that curriculum.

“I was proud of our school system and community efforts when we started working on the diversity committee and diversity training,” said one parent, disappointed at the reversal.

“Some have suggested that those of us opposed to ADL are opposed to diversity inclusion and maybe even kindness, but you should know I volunteered to be on the diversity committee,” a parent who supported the reversal said.

More parents are expected to speak at the upcoming school board meeting in July about what they’d like to see.

