Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Ice Cube

In this episode, we get a chance to talk with rapper, producer, actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, O’Shea Jackson. You probably know him better as Ice Cube. The founder of the Big3 Basketball League was busy getting ready for Season 4, which will be played primarily in Las Vegas, but also New Orleans and some sites to be determined. Sidenote to my local listeners, it won’t be coming to Birmingham this season.

Though his time was limited, Ice Cube not only discussed restarting the league after cancelling last season, but also his thoughts on the 2019 passing of actor comedian John Witherspoon from the Friday movie series, who he thinks is the greatest basketball player of all time and what does the N.W.A. artist like or dislike about hip-hop/rap music today? Here’s our brief conversation with the one and only, Ice Cube.

