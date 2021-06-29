LawCall
Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Ice Cube

Episode #33
Ice Cube when BIG 3 Basketball League played in Birmingham
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In this episode, we get a chance to talk with rapper, producer, actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, O’Shea Jackson. You probably know him better as Ice Cube. The founder of the Big3 Basketball League was busy getting ready for Season 4, which will be played primarily in Las Vegas, but also New Orleans and some sites to be determined. Sidenote to my local listeners, it won’t be coming to Birmingham this season.

Though his time was limited, Ice Cube not only discussed restarting the league after cancelling last season, but also his thoughts on the 2019 passing of actor comedian John Witherspoon from the Friday movie series, who he thinks is the greatest basketball player of all time and what does the N.W.A. artist like or dislike about hip-hop/rap music today? Here’s our brief conversation with the one and only, Ice Cube.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every Friday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

