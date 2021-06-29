LawCall
Madison County man in critical condition after car falls off jack, lands on him

Car falls off jack in Madison County
Car falls off jack in Madison County(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a car falling on a man in Madison County on Tuesday.

Around 9 a.m. on June 29, HEMSI and the Monrovia Fire Department received calls of a car coming off of a jack and landing on a man working underneath the vehicle.

The situation happened on Maudie May Drive in Madison County.

HEMSI confirms the man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition

