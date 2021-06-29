Dunkin’s Gold Joy Donut helps raise money for Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A sweet treat you can feel good about. Dunkin’ and its Foundation are introducing a new donut and sales from the donut go back to children in the Birmingham area.

From July 1-15, for every Gold Joy Donut purchased in participating restaurants in the Birmingham area, $1 will go to Children’s of Alabama to help bring joy to children and their families who are affected by cancer.

The Gold Joy Donut features a yeast ring donut frosted with a gold icing and topped with shimmering sprinkles and a munchkin.

“Children’s of Alabama is incredibly thankful for our partnership with Dunkin’,” said Abigail Daugherty, community development coordinator at Children’s of Alabama. “The Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s treats more than 90% of Alabama’s children with cancer and blood disorders. Community support through fundraisers with our partners, as well as our Curing Childhood Cancer specialty car tag, are instrumental in providing funding to the Center for patient care and research.”

According to CureSearch, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer each day, and more than 40,000 kids are in cancer treatment each year. The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is committed to supporting these children and their families as part of their mission to bring joy to kids battling illness or hunger.

“Local Dunkin’ Franchisees and restaurants are proud to shine gold for childhood cancer awareness and honored to offer the Gold Joy Donut to highlight this important issue and show our unwavering commitment to kids battling cancer,” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Funds raised will benefit Children’s of Alabama and their dedicated work to help bring joy to kids that need it the most.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.