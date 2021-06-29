Decatur Mother’s Day murder suspect appeared in court; Second suspect found in Myrtle Beach, SC

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Update : Officers have located the second suspect involved in the Decatur Mother’s Day murder.

Decatur police said Yarbrough was located at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, SC. Officers tell WAFF 48 News he is in the process of being extradited back to Decatur.

Original : Fifty-nine-year-old Chester Jordan was found unresponsive in a Decatur apartment complex parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds on May 9.

His stepdaughter Inezza Mosley was shocked to learn Jordan knew his accused killers.

“They knew Chester. Really well,” said Mosley.

Mashaud Lewis was in court Thursday, charged with capital murder. Investigators say Lewis and Antone Yarbrough planned to rob Jordan.

“They took a bag of money. But what they took from my mother, she’ll never get back. She’ll never get back,” said Mosley.

Investigator Sean Mukkaddam testified today that the two were at a known drug house with Jordan. Mukkaddam says Jordan had a Ziplock bag full of money, and the suspects followed him to a local convenience store.

According to Mukkadam, Yarbrough asked for a ride and Lewis trailed behind in another vehicle. Lewis’ defense attorney argues there are no details about what happened at the crime scene. He believes Lewis should be charged with felony robbery, not capital murder.

Jordan’s wife Maggie wants everyone involved in jail.

“I won’t feel at peace until everyone stands before the judge here on earth and gets what the judge gives them,” said Maggie.

The family has a message for anyone involved in Jordan’s death.

“If you have any forgiveness, if you know God, if you know Jesus, if you have a soul, just do the right thing,” said Mosley.

A grand jury will decide whether there is enough evidence to indict Lewis on any charges. Police have not been able to find Yarbrough since Jordan’s death. He is also wanted on a capital murder charge.

