Commercial vehicle hauling wood chips overturns in Talladega County

TALLADEGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A commercial vehicle hauling wood chips overturned in Talladega County early Tuesday morning blocking the road.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division said it happened on Plant Road at 4:26 a.m.

The commercial vehicle was hauling 80,000 pounds of wood chips.

All drivers were advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route. Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.

