LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Commercial vehicle hauling wood chips overturns in Talladega County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A commercial vehicle hauling wood chips overturned in Talladega County early Tuesday morning blocking the road.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division said it happened on Plant Road at 4:26 a.m.

The commercial vehicle was hauling 80,000 pounds of wood chips.

All drivers were advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route. Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation - Ave. P
Man shot, found lying in Birmingham street
Train stopped on tracks
Trains stopped on tracks in Birmingham
First Alert Weather 9p 6-28-21
FIRST ALERT: Higher rain chances Tuesday
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
21-year-old man killed in accident on U.S. 280

Latest News

Woman dies following single-vehicle crash in Selma
All over Hawaii, the return of tourism means the return of congestion.
Maui mayor’s appeal to airlines: At least for now, please bring us fewer visitors
A man is caught on surveillance taking items from Wings of Hope in Holt.
Items Stolen From Relief Center In Tuscaloosa Co.
Deputies said most of the goods stolen from Wings of Grace were donated.
Tuscaloosa Co. relief center target of multiple thefts