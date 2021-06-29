LawCall
Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority buses will now operate at full capacity

BJCTA MAX bus
BJCTA MAX bus
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) will no longer require social distancing on its buses. They will operate at full capacity again beginning, July 6, 2021.

In March 2020, BJCTA made the decision to only allow 50% of seats on buses to be used due to the impact of Covid-19. Buses will operate with normal seating, but masks are still required to board or when doing business at BJCTA facilities.

“It is time to get back to normal. The world is slowly opening up and we want to give some sense of normalcy as we come out of the pandemic”, said Executive Director and CEO, Frank T. Martin.

No one will be allowed to stand during travel.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

