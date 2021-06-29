14-year-old boy dies following go-kart accident in Chilton County

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon confirmed a 14-year-old boy has died following a go-kart accident.

Shearon said the boy was riding a go-kart and was struck by a car. It happened on County Road 38 in the Jemison area some time last week.

The teenager died from his injuries on Sunday at Children’s of Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.