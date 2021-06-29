LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

14-year-old boy dies following go-kart accident in Chilton County

((Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon confirmed a 14-year-old boy has died following a go-kart accident.

Shearon said the boy was riding a go-kart and was struck by a car. It happened on County Road 38 in the Jemison area some time last week.

The teenager died from his injuries on Sunday at Children’s of Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation - Ave. P
Man shot, found lying in Birmingham street
Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Train stopped on tracks
Trains stopped on tracks in Birmingham
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
21-year-old man killed in accident on U.S. 280

Latest News

A new partnership between UAB and the Alabama Department of Public Health is boosting...
UAB and ADPH partner to create Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control
UAB, ADPH partnership
UAB, ADPH partnership
COVID-19 vaccine.
Study of zip codes points to vaccine hesitancy in Alabama
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 550K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines