Wilmington student wins $125,000 for college in NC vaccine lottery, Winston-Salem teacher wins first $1 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced the first two winners of North Carolina’s vaccination lottery.

Shelly Wyramon of Winston-Salem, a mother of three and who has 20 years of teaching experience, won the $1 million prize, which comes to just over $702,000 after taxes.

“Obviously, I was overwhelmed... not believing it. I still don’t believe it. Who believes they’re going to win $1 million? Our family is still in shock,” Wyramon said of her lottery win.

When asked to explain why she chose to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Wyramon said missing out on being with her aging parents and students were the deciding factors.

“I wanted to do my small part to be able to stop the spread of the virus and I wanted to get back to spending precious time with those that I love and those children that I love to teach,” said Wyramon, who encouraged others to get the vaccine. “Please [get the vaccine], not because you have a chance to win a prize, that’s not why I got vaccinated. Honestly, it terrified me that I might spread [the virus] to someone I love. So, please, please to get your vaccination.”

Additionally, Vania Martinez, who will be a freshman at Ashley High School in the fall, was announced as the “Cash for College” winner of $125,000 towards post-secondary education.

“At first, I thought it was a total lie and didn’t believe it,” Martinez said of when she first received the call from NCDHHS. “It was exciting, but at the same time crazy, because I had just started a summer job to save up for college.”

The vaccination lottery is part of the state’s “Bringing Back Summer” campaign which is an incentive to get more North Carolina residents vaccinated.

The first of four drawings took place on Wednesday, June 23. There will be a drawing every other Wednesday through August 4, according to NCDHHS.

To learn more about the “Bringing Back Summer” campaign, click here.

