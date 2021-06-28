Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue seeing benefit of new life saving equipment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue combined grant money along with money from the federal government because of coronavirus to buy dozens of pieces of new equipment at the beginning of the year. But the big winners are people who experience medical emergencies.

Deputy Chief Chris Williamson called nearly a million dollars the department used to buy the equipment money well spent.

“What we’ve seen, what appears to be a fairly dramatic improvement in our ability to get a pulse back on patients who are in cardiac arrest,” Williamson said.

In January, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue began putting the equipment on all of its trucks. The city combined grant money with money it received from the Cares Act allowed to buy Advanced Life Saving Equipment, such as 15 cardiac monitors and 20 automatic CPR devices.

“There’s no silver bullet here where one piece of equipment basically solves all our problems. But we have seen some positive signs since we put that equipment on the trucks,” Williamson continued.

Williamson said first responders started seeing an immediate impact in January, February, and March of increased rates of ROSC, or Return of Spontaneous Circulation.

“We’re going to have a lot of people responding on these calls from a lot of different directions. And what we want is whoever gets there first to really make a difference,” said Williamson.

The fire department also bought several Automatic Electronic Defibrillators. They placed 75 of those in Tuscaloosa police cars.

