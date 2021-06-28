LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms

A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the South Carolina coast as a tropical...
A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the South Carolina coast as a tropical depression forms.(CNN Newsource)
By JEFF MARTIN
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the South Carolina coast following the formation of a tropical depression.

The tropical storm warning stretches from Edisto Beach northeastward to South Santee River.

Forecasters said Monday that the storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts along the coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina.

The storm was located about 145 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina.

A U.S. Air Force Reserve aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday evening to give forecasters more data.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash
First Alert Weather 9p 6-27-21
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climbing later in the week
Young Moundville man facing assault charges after shooting two people
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Latest News

Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
Police: 2 dead, 15 wounded in separate shootings in Chicago
Alabama doctor, brother considered missing after condominium collapse in Florida
A deputy in New Mexico saved a choking child's life, and it was captured on his dashcam.
VIDEO: Deputy saves choking 1-year-old during traffic stop
Shooting investigation - Ave. P
Man shot, found lying in Birmingham street